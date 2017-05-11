Lyft driver honored by UAPD

Tucson Lyft driver honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.

Last month Joe picked up a U of A freshman in the afternoon, who had been headed back to the dorms.

"He was depressed, he was incredible intoxicated like tipping over holding his pants," said Joe, who also saw his passenger place a case in the back of the car. He didn't see what was in the package, but his passenger told him what it was.

"Last night while i was drinking I brought an assault riffle off of my buddy that i was drinking with," said the passenger. Between that statement and the passenger's next one it raised a red flag.

"He told me that he had ruined his entire life, he didn't feel like it was his fault, it was the University of Arizona's fault because they knew how much pressure the students were under and they knew that they were running a party school."

Joe dropped off the student in the back of a dorm, then immediately called UAPD. UA police said with the description from the lyft driver, they were able to find the student.

"That's exactly what we want, we want people to be just to be the perfect witness," said UAPD officer. "You don't have to get involved, you don't have to stop people. We don't want you to intervene other than letting us know what's going on."

According to UA police the student was arrested.

The situation had the potential to turn into something pretty bad, according to Joe, but it didn't because he said something.

He has not had contact with the student since... but has a message for him - "Well I hope you are ok, I know it was a rough day for you and you're 18 and it's going to be a lot of rough days, I hope none as hard as this one. Good luck."

