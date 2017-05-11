Drexel Heights offering summer babysitter training classes

Have a 12 to 16-year-old interested in babysitting? You may want to sign them up for these classes this summer.

“Our students are learning not only child care tips but life safety skills. Everyone should learn how to use a fire extinguisher, change a baby’s diaper and perform CPR skills when needed” said Public Education/Information Manager Tracy Koslowski.

For the last 14 years the Drexel Heights Fire District has offered Babysitting Training classes, which are a two-day, 12 hour program.

Classes include topics such as - Child Care, Poison Prevention, Fire Safety, Kitchen Safety, How to Use Fire Extinguishers, Resume Building, etc. Training also includes American Heart Association (AHA) certification in infant, child and adult CPR, the use of AED’s and First Aid.

Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive a certificate of participation from Drexel Heights Fire District and their two-year AHA certification card in CPR, AED and First Aid.

Want to get signed up, there are three sessions to choose from (Class times are from 9 am - 4 pm both days):

Session #1 June 6 & 7

Session #2 June 21 & 22

Session #3 July 11 & 12.

Registration fees are $35 and include handouts as well as many take home safety products. (DHFD District residents can receive a $10 discount off their registration fees).

Registration requests are available on our website at: www.drexelfire.org. For questions, contact our Administration Center at 520-883-4341 or stop by at 5030 S. Camino Verde, where the program will be held.

DAY ONE:

10am-noon Basic Baby Care

12:30-1:15pm Games & Activities

1:15-2:15pm Professionalism & Resume Writing

2:15-4:00pm Fire Safety

DAY TWO:

9am-2:30pm First Aid, CPR & AED

2:30-3:30pm Poison Prevention

3:30-4:00pm Presentation of Certificates

