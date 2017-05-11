CCSO working possible burglary case

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case.

According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.

The caller advised that she and her husband were watching a neighbor's house while he was out of state, when they noticed the gate to the property and the door to the house were open and a white truck was parked outside.

She told CCSO that they had made contact with a Hispanic man, who was wearing a red Cardinals jersey and a black wristband. The man told the couple he was supposed to be at the house, but they knew otherwise. According to the couple the man got back inside his truck and sped off, driving through a fence to get away.

Air support from Geronimo helped track the man's vehicle to an address near Rose Street. According to the CCSO release the truck had been covered in a tarp, but the man was not located.

The investigation into the case and the search for the man are ongoing.

