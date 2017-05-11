CCSO working possible burglary case

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
For the second time today, a Tucson high school had to react to a potential threat on campus.
Surveillance video from May 3 shows a man pulling on the front of the machine until part of it comes off.
A person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Goodwill store on Tucson's northwest side Thursday morning, authorities said.
The police reports detail the severity of the child’s injuries.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial.
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.
