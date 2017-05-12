Tucson police: Baby formula may be contaminated by other substan - Tucson News Now

Tucson police: Baby formula may be contaminated by other substances

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

In a news conference earlier tonight the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula. 

According to TPD Chief Chris Magnus a woman, identified as 30-year-old Jennifer Laplante, had been purchasing baby formula and removing the product from the container and replacing it with flour and other substances and then returning it to the stores for refunds.  

Laplante bought formula from several stores on Tucson's east side, including:

  • Frys at 7050 East 22nd Street
  • Frys at 9401 East 22nd Street
  • Walmart at 8040 Broadway Boulevard 
  • Walmart at 7150 East Speedway 

There could be other possible stores where the tainted product was returned, stated TPD officials, but have not released those locations yet.

Gerber Good Start Soy formula is one of the products that may be tainted. According to TPD there may be other formulas that are tainted, but those brands are not known at this time. 

TPD advises parents who may have bought formula from one of the stores to: 

  • Examine the container carefully
  • Lacks a seal, or if seal is open or cracked
  • May smell funny
  • Don’t use product and notify TPD
  • Bring to TPD Evidence facility (945 East Ohio Street)
  • Carefully inspect containers if you plan on buying formula 

One baby has possibly been sickened by the formula, but was treated and released from the hospital, according to Chief Magnus. 

Laplante has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces the following charges: Fraudulent schemes and artifices and child endangerment.  According to TPD other charges may be pending. 

TPD will release more details in the coming days. 

    •   
