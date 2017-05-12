SB: Bobcats advance to state title game

The Badgers season ends at the hands of the defending state champions.
The Badgers season ends at the hands of the defending state champions.
The Cougars will face the Bulldogs in an elimination game on Friday night at Rose Mofford Sports Complex.
The Cougars will face the Bulldogs in an elimination game on Friday night at Rose Mofford Sports Complex.
Cienega is in the state championship game, Sahuaro must win to reach the Final against the Bobcats and Tucson's season is over.
Cienega is in the state championship game, Sahuaro must win to reach the Final against the Bobcats and Tucson's season is over.
Zack Greinke's bid for his first career no-hitter was thwarted by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco's leadoff home run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday night.
Zack Greinke's bid for his first career no-hitter was thwarted by Pittsburgh's Gregory Polanco's leadoff home run in the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks held on to beat the Pirates 2-1 on Thursday night.
On a day when the Arizona Cardinals put their relationship with Daryl Washington in the past, the team's future was front and center.
On a day when the Arizona Cardinals put their relationship with Daryl Washington in the past, the team's future was front and center.
When the earth shook, Wedner Delmonte refused to stand still.
When the earth shook, Wedner Delmonte refused to stand still.
Noagles will meet Salpointe Catholic for the Conference 4A state baseball championship.
Noagles will meet Salpointe Catholic for the Conference 4A state baseball championship.