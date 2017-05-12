SB: Bobcats advance to state title game

The Cougars will face the Bulldogs in an elimination game on Friday night at Rose Mofford Sports Complex.

The Badgers season ends at the hands of the defending state champions.

One team is moving on, on team is going home and one team is coming back.

The Cienega Bobcats are moving on to the Conference 5A state softball championship game after a 12-5 win Thursday night over Scottsdale Chaparral at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex in Phoenix.

The Bobcats (27-7) have cruised through the state tournament winning all five games and out scoring their opponents 37-12.

It was Cienega’s second straight win over the Firebirds.

The Bobcats will be looking for a third state title (2010 and 2015) on Monday night at ASU’s Farrington Stadium.

Who they will play is still to be determined. Sahuaro is the team coming back.

The Cougars (26-10) lost to Queen Creek 6-3 at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs scored five runs in the first two innings against Sahuaro ace Lexy Coons and made it stand up.

The two teams will play an Elimination game on Friday night at 6:30 for the right to play Cienega.

The team going home is Tucson High.

The Badgers (29-6), Southern Arizona’s lone softball participant in the Conference 6A state tournament, fell for a second straight week to defending big school state champion Chandler Hamilton.

The Bulldogs beat the Badgers 6-2 and will face Phoenix Pinnacle, the school they beat to win the title in 2016.

