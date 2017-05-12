Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.
The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.
Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
Tucson Lyft driver honored at University of Arizona Police Department headquarters, for seeing something and saying something.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Witnesses say the man stepped out of the car after the collision, then dropped into a hole possibly carved out by both the force of the crash and the pressure of the water.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
