Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Bonnie Skogman) (Source: Bonnie Skogman)
SONOITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

A spokesperson at the Sonoita/Elgin Fire District said the fire broke out around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson did not say if it was a total loss.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    URGENT: Tucson police warn baby formula may be contaminated

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:23 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:23:32 GMT

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

    In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.  

  • BREAKING

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:16 AM EDT2017-05-12 08:16:40 GMT
    (Source: Bonnie Skogman)(Source: Bonnie Skogman)

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

    The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

  • Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Local students make impact in Guatemala through coloring books

    Friday, May 12 2017 2:13 AM EDT2017-05-12 06:13:54 GMT

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.

    •   
Powered by Frankly