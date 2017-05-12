Large fire hits Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant

The Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

A spokesperson at the Sonoita/Elgin Fire District said the fire broke out around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson did not say if it was a total loss.

