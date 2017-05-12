TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a young girl was found between two high schools. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night.

Police say to watch out for this baby formula-- after a woman was arrested for buying it, replacing the formula with other substances, then returning it.

TOP STORIES

1. TUCSON POLICE WARN BABY FORMULA COULD BE TAINTED

In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.

According to TPD Chief Chris Magnus, 30-year-old Jennifer Laplante purchased baby formula, removed the product and replaced it with flour and other substances before returning it to the stores for refunds.

"If you have recently purchased infant formula from a Tucson business, particularly from the east side, examine the product carefully," Magnus said. "If there's anything unusual about the product or the seal, there's a lack of seal, or the product looks or smells funny in any way, do not use the product and notify our department."

Magnus said Laplante bought formula from several stores on Tucson's east side, including:

Frys at 7050 East 22nd Street

Frys at 9401 East 22nd Street

Walmart at 8640 Broadway Boulevard

Walmart at 7150 East Speedway

There could be other possible stores where the tainted product was returned, stated TPD officials, but have not released those locations yet.

2. LARGE FIRE HITS CUNNINGHAM RANCH HOUSE RESTAURANT

The Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.

A spokesperson at the Sonoita/Elgin Fire District said the fire broke out around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson did not say if it was a total loss.

No word on what caused the fire.

3. BODY FOUND NEAR TWO PIMA COUNTY HIGH SCHOOLS

Tucson police homicide detectives are investigating after the body of a young female was found between Cienega High School and Empire High School in Vail.

According to a spokesman for TPD, a construction worker saw the body near some bushes in the desert as he or she was leaving a new housing development on Steve Street.

The worker stopped to verify that it was a body, and then called 911.

HAPPENING TODAY

Thousands of graduates will walk across the stage tonight at Arizona Stadium.

Nearly 4,000 graduates are set to get their degrees-- with 40,000 people watching in the stands.

Commencement starts at 7:30 p.m.

Gates open for family/friends at 5:30 p.m.

WEATHER

We're warming back up!

Sunny and hot today with highs in the mid-90s.

We'll stay sunny through the weekend with a high of 92 degrees for Mother's Day.

