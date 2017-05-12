TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
Some students in Jeaneen Ghori's 4th grade class have been working all year to research, draw and print the 35-page coloring book that teaches people in Guatemala about nutrition.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.
In a news conference Thursday, May 11, the Tucson Police Department announced a public health concern for baby formula.
The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.
The well-known Cunningham Ranch House Restaurant in Sonoita was hit by a serious fire Thursday night, authorities said.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is working a possible burglary case. According to a release, CCSO was notified of suspicious activity around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11 in the 6000 block of East Pintek Lane in Hereford.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
Students said a teenager who did not go to school at College Park High came there with a stun gun and the intent to hurt another student.
A Henrico couple says Richmond Social Services removed a foster baby from their home like they were taking out trash. No warning. No reason given.
A Henrico couple says Richmond Social Services removed a foster baby from their home like they were taking out trash. No warning. No reason given.
Police are investigating an active shooter situation in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is outside of Columbus.
Police are investigating an active shooter situation in Kirkersville, Ohio, which is outside of Columbus.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.
The suspect accused of shooting law enforcement officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.