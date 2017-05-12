What to know before you head to UA graduation

Friday, May 12, is graduation day for 4,000 University of Arizona Wildcats.

Officials expect 40,000 people to attend the commencement.

The main event happens at 7:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., but there will be smaller graduations happening throughout the day. The entire list of ceremonies can be seen HERE.

UA staff recommends people arrive early.

Attendees can park in any of the campus parking garages for free. UA staff has been asked to leave work around noon Friday to free up as many parking spaces as possible.

There are a few items that are and aren’t allowed into the stadium.

The clear bag policy is in effect. That means your belongings must be in a see-through bag or even a ziplock bag. Big purses, backpack and even fanny packs are not allowed. However, security will let you bring in a clutch that is about the size of your hand.

Although it's not game day the clear bag policy is in effect. Check out what you can and can't bring to the UA commencement #Tucson pic.twitter.com/Cv1NRJEL4F — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) May 12, 2017

It will be hot during the ceremony. Seating on the west side of the stadium is shaded. You can bring your own water, however it must be in a sealed plastic bottle. Reusable bottles are not allowed. Attendees will be about to get free water cups or even buy water in the stadium.

A few things are that not allowed are the balloons or anything that can block someone's view out of the stadium. Drones aren’t allowed either, and are not allowed to fly over the ceremony.

Guns or any weapons need to stay at home, regardless of having a permit.

University police will be all over campus Friday for crowd control and to answer any questions you may have.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.