Movies hitting theaters this Mother's Day weekend

Every Thursday, we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk about the movies hitting the big screen!

Check out the following movies beginning Friday, May 12:

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Snatched

The Wall

At the Loft:

A Quiet Passion

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.