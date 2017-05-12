Raising awareness of postpartum depression this Mother's Day

This weekend we celebrate the women who raised us.

With Mother's day almost here, awareness is being raised about a tough issue, postpartum depression.

Tara Stanislav, a volunteer with the Tucson Postpartum Depression Coalition talked about the resources available to women and families.

Arizona Warmline 888-434-MOMS (6667). This line is an answering service where you can leave your info and a trained volunteer will return your call in 24hrs.



For situations needing immediate attention- Crisis Response Center 520-622-6000 OR 911.

