Arizona governor to address Hispanic Chamber

A federal appeals court has sided with a district court that denied an Arizona inmate's challenge to his conviction and death sentence.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
The governor will address the largely business crowd, as he had in the past, about his achievements in the legislative session which just ended this week.
Sonoita-Elgin Fire District Chief Joseph DeWolf said arson investigators are looking into the cause of Thursday's fire, which he said appeared to start in both the front and back of Cunningham's Ranch House.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Members of the 1st Battalion, 185th Aviation Regiment (1-185th AR), headquartered in Tupelo, will travel to Fort Hood, Texas, on May 14 for
eventual service in Kosovo.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.