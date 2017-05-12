Arizona governor to address Hispanic Chamber

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is in Tucson on Friday, May 12, to host his annual luncheon with the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The governor will address the largely business crowd, as he had in the past, about his achievements in the legislative session which just ended this week.

The luncheon will be held at the Tucson El Conquistador Resort in Oro Valley.

In his state of the state address, the governor outlined some priorities for Arizona, beginning with education.

He pointed out that the first female US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor would not be able to teach in Arizona's public schools because of arcane rules.

He asked the state legislature to change that, which it did.

Now, under certain circumstances, longtime professionals in a given field can be hired by a school principal to teach in the classroom.

Many teachers say the move will not solve Arizona's serious teacher shortage.

They say more teachers and higher pay is the answer.

The governor did offer a salary increase, but many teachers say the increase, about $172 a year, is paltry.

The governor also asked lawmakers to pass a "good Samaritan" bill, allowing people to break into vehicles to save the life of a child or pet whose life may be endangered by being left in a hot, locked car.

The legislature passed it on the final day of the session and Ducey signed it into law on Thursday, May 11.

State lawmakers and the governor also signed off on a long list of tax breaks for business, made it more difficult for citizen initiatives to get on the ballot - which was opposed by legislative Democrats, and passed a voucher program that may face a legal as well as voter challenge.

We'll have more on the governor's visit and his opinions on the just-ended session at 6 p.m. on KOLD News 13.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.