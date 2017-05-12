Appeal denied for man convicted of killing Tucson mother, daughter

A federal court has rejected an appeal by the man convicted of killing a Tucson woman and her daughter almost 30 years ago.

The federal court sided with a district court that denied Richard Harley Greenway's challenge to his conviction and death sentence.

Greenway, 48, claimed he had ineffective counsel in his trial for the murders of Lili Champagne and her 17-year-old daughter Mindy.

Authorities said Greenway was 19 years old when he fatally shot the women during a home burglary on March 27, 1988.

Greenway, who has been on death row since 1989, said his lawyers failed to prevent a possibly biased juror and didn't present an overall defense theory.

In a 21-page opinion released Thursday, May 11, the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the district court "did not err in denying Greenway's claims."

The 9th Circuit heard Greenway's first federal appeal in 2011 and sent his case back to district court for further proceedings on the ineffective counsel question.

