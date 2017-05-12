'Traditions' frozen meals recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

The USDA announced Friday that Valley Innovative Services, the producer of Traditions frozen meals, issued a nationwide recall of over 130,000 pounds of meat and frozen food products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The affected products were produced from May 2016 through May 2017, and are listed below.

11.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Four Seasons Vegetables and Cabbage” with the following production dates: 6/6/2016, 7/13/2016, 8/15/2016, 10/12/2016, 12/21/2016 and 4/11/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 6/6/2017, 7/13/2017, 8/15/2017, 10/12/2017, 12/21/2017 and 4/11/2018.

11.35-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Rib Meat with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Seasoned Green Beans” with the following production dates: 10/12/2016, 11/18/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017, 1/30/2017 and 3/1/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 10/12/2017, 11/18/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018, 1/30/2018 and 3/1/2018.

12-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Creamy Chicken Patty & Waffle with Cinnamon Flavored Sweet Potatoes and Four Seasons Vegetables” with the following production dates: 12/9/2016, 12/21/2016, 1/26/2017 and 1/30/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/9/2017, 12/21/2017, 1/26/2018 and 1/30/2018.

9.20-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Turkey Ham & Waffle Cured Turkey Thigh meat Chunked and Formed with Fruit Cocktail and Hash Brown” with the following production dates: 12/12/2016, 1/21/2017, 1/30/2017, 3/16/2017, 3/21/2017, 4/3/2017, 4/5/2017, 4/18/2017, 4/26/2017; and the following sell-by dates: 12/12/2017, 1/21/2018, 1/30/2018, 3/16/2018, 3/21/2018, 4/3/2018, 4/5/2018, 4/18/2018, 4/26/2018.

7.40-oz three compartment tray packages containing “Traditions Oatmeal with Waffle and Sausage Patty” with a production date of 10/14/2016 and a sell-by date of 10/14/2017.

The recalled products have the number “EST. 18350" on the label.

The USDA said, Valley Innovative Services issued the recall after learning that the waffle supplier had issued a recall because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Customers with questions about the recall may call Customer Service Representative Jonathan Palmer at (601) 420-8847.

According to the CDC Listeria monocytogenes may cause the following symptoms:

Fever

Diarrhea

Headache

Stiff Neck

Confusion

Loss of balance

Convulsions

Muscle aches

The CDC also warns that pregnant women infected with Listeria monocytogenes are at risk for the following:

Flu-like symptoms

Miscarriage

Stillbirth

Premature delivery

Life-threatening infection of the newborn

So far there have been no reports of illness associated with these products.

