Silver Alert: man missing in Pinal County

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Vaughan.

Vaughn is reportedly diabetic and overdue for his medicine. He also suffers from other medical conditions, and has a history of strokes and memory loss. Additionally he is without his prescription glasses, and only has his sunglasses.

Vaughan is described as 6 feet tall, 203 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen driving a two door 2004 Corvette with Arizona license plate "JONVON" in the area of East Riggs Road and Hawes Rd. near Queen Creek southeast of Gilbert. He was last known to be wearing a black shirt.

If you have seen Vaughan, or have information about his whereabouts call the Pinal County Sheriff Office at 520-866-5211.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.