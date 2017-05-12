Silver Alert: man missing in Pinal County

This weekend we celebrate the women who raised us. With Mother's day almost here, awareness is being raised about a tough issue, postpartum depression.
This weekend we celebrate the women who raised us. With Mother's day almost here, awareness is being raised about a tough issue, postpartum depression.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Vaughan.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Vaughan.
Every Thursday we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk about the movies hitting the big screen!
Every Thursday we sit down with Movie Critic Herb Stratford to talk about the movies hitting the big screen!
A woman has been accused of contaminating baby formula and returning it to several stores on Tucson's east side. Here are the top five things you need to know about the incident.
A woman has been accused of contaminating baby formula and returning it to several stores on Tucson's east side. Here are the top five things you need to know about the incident.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.