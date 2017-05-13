Vigil held for Vail teen found dead in desert

Close friends of 13-year-old Jayden Glomb held an emotional vigil on Friday night near the area where her body was found near Vail.



Friends describe Jayden as smart, caring, and well-liked by her classmates at Old Vail Middle School. They placed posters, flowers and candles near the side of the road in her honor.



“I feel like we failed her (crying) it’s heartbreaking,” Jayden’s friends mother, Debbie Myer said.



As the Sun set across the desert on Friday, parents and close friends of Jayden Glomb came together, embracing one another in heartache and grief.



“Whenever anyone was sad she would always be the first person to come up and hug them and make them laugh,” Jayden’s friend, Kennedy Rummell said.



Jayden’s classmates said she was a talented dancer and a loyal friend.



“She was beautiful it’s like she was perfect,” classmate, Marissa Myer said.



At 10:30 on Wednesday night Jayden went missing from the family’s home. 13 hours later her body was found by a construction worker on Steve Street. Detectives spent hours collecting evidence. Her tragic death leaves many in the tight-knit Vail community on edge.



“We’re all scared right now. Just because somebody was that mean to her and they're still there,” Jayden’s friends mother, Ellen Rummell said.



At this point Tucson Police have not named a suspect and are calling her death suspicious.



Those who loved Jayden were silhouetted against the vibrant colors of the sky on Friday, reflecting on their friend. Parents told me they’ll be holding their children extra tight.





“We feel like it’s something that’s done to us personally. It’s all of our kids,” Myer said.



Jayden was a hip-hop dancer at Dance Force 1. The artist director, April Hoose, said “The staff and students of Dance Force-1 are deeply saddened to learn of Jayden’s passing. All of us were praying for her safe return. She was a beautiful talented girl who loved to dance. Our prayers go out to her family during this difficult time.”



A representative from Jayden Glomb's family sent Tucson News Now this statement:

"We appreciate the love and compassion of everyone who have surrounded Joshua and Jessica Lelevier, Robert Glomb, and their families following the loss of their daughter, Jayden Glomb. The city of Vail, our Air Force & Air Force Reserve communities, 943rd Rescue Group, and so many others have poured out prayers and sent love and light to everyone involved. Thank you. In response to multiple requests from the communities that wish to help, this YouCaring site has been established to help Jayden's families and the expenses they will face in the days ahead.

We will update with more details as they become available.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The Superintendent of the Vail School District said grief counselors talked with students on Friday and will be available next week.



If you have any information about Jayden's death you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.

