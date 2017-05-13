Injured hiker airlifted from Ramsey Canyon

Several emergency and law enforcement agencies rescued an injured hiker in Ramsey Canyon, Saturday afternoon according to a tweet from the Fry Fire District.

TRT members are working with DPS Ranger 54, CCSO deputies and SAR personnel to help an injured hiker in #ramseycanyon #hamburgtrail — Fry Fire District (@Fryfiredistrict) May 13, 2017

The hiker was evacuated on a medical helicopter.

No other information is immediately available.

