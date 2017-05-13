Injured hiker airlifted from Ramsey Canyon

The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.
Several emergency and law enforcement agencies rescued an injured hiker in Ramsey Canyon, Saturday afternoon.
Close friends of 13-year old Jayden Glomb held an emotional vigil on Friday night near the area where her body was found in Vail. Friends describe Jayden as smart, caring and well-liked by her
He was homeless at 15, but went on to graduate with three degrees from the University of Arizona.
Authorities have confirmed the body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home hours before.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
The man shot by a Baldwin County deputy Friday died early Saturday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
