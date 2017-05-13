Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Mexico, deported to U.S.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Tucson announced Saturday that 37-year-old Danion Scott was deported back to the U.S. from Mexico after being arrested in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico.

Scott is wanted by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia for a Failure To Appear and Homicide warrant.

In May 2013 Scott allegedly fatally shot someone at close range in the back of the head. He was jailed on charges of: Malice Murder, Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Scott was released under pre-trial supervision, but fled the state. In April 2017 DeKalb County issued a warrant for his arrest.

DeKalb County officials believed Scott was in Tucson, and contacted the U.S. Marshals Service.

The Marshals tracked Scott to Nogales, Sonora. The Marshals worked closely with Mexican authorities who arrested Scott and deported him back to the U.S. through the Nogales Port of Entry.

Scott was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail and is waiting to be extradited back to Georgia.

David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona released this statement:

"Thousands of American fugitives have fled to Mexico to avoid prosecution. I want to thank the Mexican Government for their cooperation on this and other criminal justice matters"

