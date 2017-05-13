Movie filmed in Southern Arizona premieres Mother's Day weekend

Visit Tucson presented the premiere of a brand new film shot mainly in Southern Arizona at a screening event in Old Tucson, Saturday, May 13.
“You’re Gonna Miss Me,” directed by University of Southern California alum Dustin Rikert, was shot at Old Tucson, Casino del Sol Resort and several locations in Bisbee, AZ.
The film is about a father who challenges his two estranged sons to spend time together in order to receive their inheritance after his death.
The event includes the screening of the film, Q&A session with the film’s actors and crew along with a concert by Kix Brooks, best known for being one half of the duo Brooks & Dunn.
The film office through Visit Tucson works to attract film-related work.
According to Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik, a strong supporter of a state film incentive, since July 2016, the Visit Tucson film office has facilitated more than $10 million in direct spending related to films of one sort or another.
