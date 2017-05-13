Copy-SKorea: Rival N.Korea launches possible ballistic missile

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says rival North Korea has launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile. It comes days after the election of a new South Korean president.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff had few other details, including whether the launch was successful or what kind of projectile was fired Sunday.
It's the latest in a series of tests by Pyongyang as it pursues a nuclear-tipped missile that can reach the U.S. mainland. The Trump administration has called the tests unacceptable and has swung between threats of military action and offers to talk.
The launch also comes as troops from the U.S., Japan and two European nations gather on remote U.S. islands in the Pacific for drills that are partly a message to North Korea.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve
A Mexican immigrant who has been living in a Denver church to avoid deportation plans to left Friday after supporters say officials granted her a two-year reprieve
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world
Brutalist-style buildings are being declared eyesores and slated for demolition in cities around the world
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss
Acting director of the FBI has undermined White House explanations for the firing of his boss
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is piece-by-piece undermining the White House's most recent explanations about the firing of FBI Director James Comey during testimony before a Senate committee Thursday
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
Police have released surveillance video that shows a gunman calmly walking into a San Bernardino elementary school minutes before he opened fire in a classroom, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old boy
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.