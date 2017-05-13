UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Power restored in Green Valley

Tucson Electric Power said power is back on in a Green Valley neighborhood after experiencing a brief outage.

Reports of outages came in around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday by customers near the Madera Reserve area in Green Valley. There were over 3,000 customers without power. 

As of 8:30 p.m. power was restored. TEP spokesman Joe Barrios said Saturday night that the outage was caused by underground equipment failure. 

