TPD: Suspect impersonated officer on east side of Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police in Tucson are searching for a man who claimed to be an off-duty police officer when he pulled over a car on the east side, according to a news release from the department.

A woman reported to Tucson Police Department that she was driving near East Broadway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road the morning of Friday, May, 12.

She said a man in what she believed was a law enforcement vehicle pulled her over around 8:00 a.m., according to the TPD release.

He put her in handcuffs and placed her in the back of his vehicle, then released her later, according to the department.

Investigators haven't found any proof that this man is connected to a law enforcement agency.

He is described as:

  • White or Hispanic with an athletic build
  • Late 20s to early 30s
  • 5'9" to 6'1"
  • Dark hair, dark eyes and tan skin

The car is described as:

  • Bronze or gold color
  • 2003 - 2009 four-dour sedan
  • Red and blue lights on dashboard

Anyone who has been stopped in a similar situation or by a similar individual or vehicle matching those descriptions should call 911. This suspect is still on the loose.

Police suggest, if possible to do it safely, note the vehicle's details like make, model or license plate.

Officers do conduct traffic stops in unmarked vehicles, according to TPD. If you are stopped by one, you can call 911 to verify if the car attempting to pull you over is a member of law enforcement.

You may also drive to a public, populated area, instead of pulling over on the immediate side of the street

TPD noted in its release that officers on duty will either be wearing a police uniform or some sort of identifying object. You may also request an officer's name and badge number and to ask see his or her issued identification card.

