Nogales is a title town again

The Apaches rode a six-run first inning to the school’s first state baseball title in 36 years.
Trevor Williams pitched five strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Opening day is a couple weeks away and several Tucson Saguaros ball players still need a place to call “home” for the 2017 season, which gets underway at Kino Sports Complex May 25.
Cienega is in the state championship game, Sahuaro must win to reach the Final against the Bobcats and Tucson's season is over.
