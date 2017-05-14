Nogales is a title town again

Nogales rode a six-run first inning to the school’s first state baseball title in 36 years.

The top-seed Apaches (28-4) beat #2 seed Salpointe Catholic 13-4 Saturday night at Hi Corbett Field to win the Conference 4A state championship.

It was Nogales’ 10th title in baseball and first since 1981.

The Lancers (25-8) are now 0-3 in state title games. It was Salpointe Catholic’s first trip to the final since Kent Winslow’s back-to-back state runner-up teams in 1996 and 1997.

Alec Acevedo and Gera Lopez had a pair of two-run doubles in the six-run first inning.

Ralph Padilla also had a two-run double and finished with three RBI.

J. Bill Rivera hit a two-run home run for Salpointe Catholic.

Nogales won five of their ten championships in the 1950s. They added four more between 1965-1981.

