19 Arizona Baseball rallies from down 3-0 to win

Michael Flynn tossed three scoreless innings in relief and Cesar Salazar delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning to lift the Arizona Wildcats to a 4-3 win over College of Charleston on Saturday evening at the Ballpark at Patriots Point.

The Wildcats (32-17) had to wait several hours to get the win to even the series at a game apiece. The game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m., EST, but was pushed back five hours to 7:30 because of storms in the area.

Starter Cameron Ming went six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits. He struck out six and walked three on 103 pitches, receiving a no-decision.

With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, Ryan Haug doubled to right field with one out to bring up Mitchell Morimoto with one out. After a first-pitch strike, coach Jay Johnson decided to pinch-hit Cesar Salazar for Morimoto. Salazar worked the count to 2-2 and then singled through the right side to score Haug from second and give Arizona the lead.

Flynn went three innings without allowing a hit or a run. He walked one, struck out four and improved to 3-0 on the season.

Haug finished 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI to pace the Cats offensively.

Arizona will now look to win the series Sunday. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. MST/1 p.m., EST. Sophomore right-hander Cody Deason will start for the Wildcats.

