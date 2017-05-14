Roth wins Pac-12 steeplechase title

The University of Arizona track & field program competed in day one of the Pac-12 Championships today, which were held at Historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Sophomore Bailey Roth was the highlight of the day as he won the 3000-meter steeplechase title.
Roth clocked a season-best time of 8:39.83 today, which is currently the second-fastest time in the country.
He is the first Wildcat in 20 years to win the 3000-meter steeplechase conference title and it was also the eighth-fastest time in school history. Jon Pillow won the Pac-10 title back in 1997.
Sage Watson advanced to the finals in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.50, which was the fastest time in all three heats today. Tomorrow’s finals will begin at 4:50 p.m. MST.
Freshman Carlos Villarreal posted the fastest time in the men’s 1500m prelims with a time of 3:46.22. That is his third-fastest time of the season and he will run in tomorrow’s finals at 3:15 p.m. MST.
