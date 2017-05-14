Domestic violence suspect arrested after standoff

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the standoff began around 5 a.m. at the Kimberly Woods Apartments on East Broadway.

Bay said the man has a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault and other domestic violence charges are pending.

Officers spent several hours trying to get the man to talk during the standoff, when neighboring apartments had to be evacuated and two lanes of Broadway Boulevard were closed.

No injuries were reported and no one else was in the apartment, Bay said.

The suspect was taken into custody around 10 a.m., according to Bay.

