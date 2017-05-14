Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Tucson

A man riding a motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a car, according to police.

A call came in to police around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon about a crash near 22nd Street and Van Buren Avenue, said Sgt. Kim Bay, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department. Traffic is being diverted in that area. Police are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

There is no estimated time for traffic in the area to return to normal. We will have more information when it is available.

