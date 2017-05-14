No. 2 Arizona softball to host New Mexico State in WCWS Regional

The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.

They will host New Mexico State at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in its first Regional game.

The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 48-7 overall record including 18 conference wins. Arizona won the PAC-12 conference championship for the first time since 2007.

The Wildcats and Aggies square off in Tucson at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.