No. 2 Arizona softball to host New Mexico State in WCWS Regional

The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
The Apaches rode a six-run first inning to the school’s first state baseball title in 36 years.
Michael Flynn tossed three scoreless innings in relief and Cesar Salazar delivered the go-ahead RBI single in a 4-3 win over College of Charleston.
UA Sophomore Bailey Roth is the first Wildcat in 20 years to win the 3000-meter steeplechase conference title.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
