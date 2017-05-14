Breaking down Prop 101 for Tucson's Special Election

In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet. The Special Election for Proposition 101 takes place on Tuesday.



If approved the half cent sales tax would end up costing families about three dollars a month over the next five years.



Take a trip around Tucson and you’ll notice some crumbling infrastructure and drivers dodging pot holes.

“Since I was born and raised here something that I’ve always seen are the roads and how terrible they can be. It’s almost a no brainer for the money to be used for the roads and fire department,” voter, Armando Mendez said.



Tucson’s half cent sales tax would bring in a projected $250 million dollars over the next five years. Of the money raised, $100 million would be used to restore, repair and resurface City Streets while $150 million would be divided equally between the Tucson Police Department and Fire Departments to purchase or upgrade public safety vehicles and equipment.

TFD said more than half of their fire trucks have more than 100,000 miles – and they said as trucks get over that mile marker, they become more costly to maintain. TPD told us they had to pull nearly 30 cars from service over the past year because of safety concerns and being too expensive to fix.

Tucson News Now talked to voters with differing opinions on Prop 101.



“It’s a life and death matter if I might be in the ambulance and if it breaks down, it could be my life or a loved one’s life,” voter, Claudia Vazquez said.



“I don’t think it should pass,” voter, Carl Armbruster said. “Actually I think the city council should get out of the special interest groups the soccer groups and stuff like that.”

Armbruster also said, “I have two disabled children and that half cent sales tax that’s taking money out of my pocket to get medication and rehabilitation for my blind daughter.”



All vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the City Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday order to be counted. You can also d rop off your ballot on Election Day at any of seven voting locations.



You can read more about the proposition HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

