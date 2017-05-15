Shooting leaves two in critical condition on east side - Tucson News Now

Shooting leaves two in critical condition on east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.

She said detectives are working to learn what started the shooting in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street.

Crime tape could be seen at the Sienna Ridge apartment homes.

