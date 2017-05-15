Two people in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Tucson

Investigators could be seen at Sierra Ridge apartment homes Sunday night (Source: Tucson News Now).

Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.

She said detectives are working to learn what started the shooting in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street.

Crime tape could be seen at the Sierra Ridge apartment homes.

Return to this story as we learn new information.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.