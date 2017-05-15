Two people in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in - Tucson News Now

Two people in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Investigators could be seen at Sierra Ridge apartment homes Sunday night (Source: Tucson News Now). Investigators could be seen at Sierra Ridge apartment homes Sunday night (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road.

Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.

She said detectives are working to learn what started the shooting in the 5300 block of East 22nd Street.

Crime tape could be seen at the Sierra Ridge apartment homes.

Return to this story as we learn new information. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Two people in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Tucson

    Two people in critical condition after Sunday night shooting in Tucson

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:36 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:36:41 GMT

    Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.

    Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.

  • Restaurants "not worried" as U of A clears out for summer

    Restaurants "not worried" as U of A clears out for summer

    Monday, May 15 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-05-15 04:12:53 GMT
    Some Tucson residents are eager to "return" to their favorite restaurants near campus (Source: Tucson News Now).Some Tucson residents are eager to "return" to their favorite restaurants near campus (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend.   With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is

    Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend. With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is thinning out. The lessened crowd means an attitude adjustment for restaurants close to campus. "It's been a little

  • Breaking down Prop 101 for Tucson's Special Election

    Breaking down Prop 101 for Tucson's Special Election

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:36:58 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet. 

    In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet. The Special Election for Proposition 101 takes place on Tuesday. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly