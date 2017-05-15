Hagens and Watson win Pac-12 titles

Sage Watson is the third Wildcat to win the Pac-12 Championship in the women's 400m hurdles (Photos courtesy: Track Town USA).

Sage Watson and Lisanne Hagens were the stars of the show Sunday for the Wildcats as they each took home a Pac-12 title.

Watson won the women’s 400-meter hurdles and Hagens won the women’s high jump.

All in all, Arizona finished with three Pac-12 Champions after Bailey Roth won the 3000-meter steeplechase yesterday.

Watson’s blazing time of 55.01 is the fastest time in the country to date and is also the fifth-fastest time in the world.

At this moment, two Wildcats own top-five marks in the world in the 400-meter hurdles as former Track Cat Georganne Moline sports the top time in the world at 54.66.

Hagens is now the back-to-back Pac-12 champion as she was the only high jumper to clear 5-10.5 (1.79m).

Six of the last eight Pac-10/12 high jump titles have gone to Wildcats as Brigetta Barrett won three straight from 2011-13 and Liz Patterson won in 2010.

Hagens joins Barrett and Tanya Hughes as the only Wildcats to win back-to-back high jump conference championships.

Freshman Karla Teran finished right behind Hagens as she took second place after clearing 5-9.25 (1.76m).

In the team competition, the women’s team finished in eighth with 46 points and the men’s team took ninth with 50 points.

Next up is the Tucson Elite Meet at Roy P. Drachman Stadium, which will feature some of the best throwers in the country. The meet will take place on Thursday, May 18 and Saturday May, 20.

You can read more about the Wildcats performance at the Pac-12 Championships over at ArizonaWildcats.com.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.