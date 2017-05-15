Deason tosses six shutout innings in Cats win

Cody Deason tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and Kyle Lewis went 4-for-4 at the plate as the 17th ranked Arizona Wildcats beat College of Charleston 6-0 on Sunday at the Ballpark at Patriots Point to win the series.

It marked Arizona’s (33-17) third shutout of the season and first since blanking Arkansas on March 3.

Deason (4-2) gave up six hits and one walk, while striking out four on 99 pitches.

Tylor Megill finished off the shutout, tossing 2 2/3 innings to earn his second save of the season.

Cal Stevenson drove in a pair of runs on safety squeeze bunts.

The Cats also totaled four stolen bases with Lewis swiping two and Mitchell Morimoto and Stevenson each recording one.

UA returns to action Thursday when they travel to Arizona State for a three-game series at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

