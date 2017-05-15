AGAIN: ASU wins Territorial Cup Series

Arizona State clinched their fourth straight Territorial Cup Series title Sunday with higher placements over UA at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The Sun Devil men beat the Wildcats by one point (51-50) while the ASU ladies carved out a 12.5-point (58.5-46) advantage over UA.

The two victories secured the 10.5 points necessary for the Sun Devils to win the Cup series title. ASU currently leads the eight-year old competition 10.5-to-8.5 with just one sport left to contest (baseball).

The Wildcat baseball team travels to Phoenix this week for a three-game series with Arizona State. The two teams split the two non-conference games in Tucson.

The Territorial Cup Series was tighter this year than it had been in recent years. UA took an early advantage winning 3.5 of the five Fall points, but key losses in two Winter sports the Wildcats normally control (Gymnastics and Men’s Swimming) turned the tide back in the Sun Devils favor.



It was the first time the Men's Swimming point had ever gone to the school in Tempe.

ASU got a triple championship performance in Eugene from Maggie Ewen, who won three events in the field (hammer, discus and shot put). She’s the first to ever do that at the Pac-12 Championships.

The Sun Devil men may have clinched the Series title on the field in the high jump event. ASU’s Joey Bryant and Elijah Hughes combined to score 3.5 points to UA’s zero.

It was an event Arizona freshman Justice Summerset entered as a favorite to win. Summerset though did not score, finishing tenth.

The Sun Devils added a Pac-12 title from walk-on Matthew Eckles in the pole vault.

UA currently leads ASU in the Learfield Director’s Cup, which measures the overall strength of an athletics program. The Wildcats sit in 44th place while the Sun Devils are 57th.

The Director’s Cup serves as the tie-breaker if the Territorial Cup Series is even after all 20 events are completed.

Each school by the rules has now won the Cup series four times although the results of 2012-13 remain up to interpretation.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field was not counted as a sport under the initial rules of the series.

ASU chose to count Men’s Indoor Track and Field in 2012-13, the first year after which the series had been dropped by founding-sponsor State Farm Insurance.

UA under the initial rules won 9.5-8.5 in 2012-13. ASU however with the addition of their win in Men’s Indoor Track and Field and subsequent higher standing in the Learfield Director’s Cup (tie-breaker) claimed victory.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field was officially added for the 2013-14 year along with Sand Volleyball to bring the contested sport count to 20.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.