TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. POLICE CONFIRM BODY FOUND IN VAIL IS THAT OF MISSING TEEN

Authorities have confirmed a body found Thursday afternoon is the Vail teen who went missing from her home the previous day.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said the body of Jayden Glomb was found between Cienega High School and Empire High School in Vail around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Glomb went missing from her home at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, about 13 hours before her body was found.

Dugan said it is being investigating as a suspicious death.

2. TPD SAYS SUSPECT IMPERSONATED OFFICER ON EAST SIDE

Authorities are searching for a man who claimed to be an off-duty police officer when he pulled over a car on the east side, according to the Tucson Police Department.

A woman reported to Tucson Police Department that she was driving near East Broadway Boulevard and North Wilmot Road the morning of Friday, May, 12.

She said a man in what she believed was a law enforcement vehicle pulled her over around 8 a.m.

He put her in handcuffs and placed her in the back of his vehicle, then released her later, according to the department.

Investigators haven't found any proof that this man is connected to a law enforcement agency.

3. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER STANDOFF

A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.

Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department, said the standoff began around 5 a.m. at the Kimberly Woods Apartments on East Broadway.

Bay said the man has a felony arrest warrant for aggravated assault and other domestic violence charges are pending.

Officers spent several hours trying to get the man to talk during the standoff, when neighboring apartments had to be evacuated and two lanes of Broadway Boulevard were closed.

No injuries were reported and no one else was in the apartment, Bay said.

HAPPENING TODAY

An important deadline for parents at Tucson Unified schools -- school bus registration.

If you miss today's deadline, your child may not be able to get on the bus for the first three weeks of school next year.

Go to your child's school to make sure all your information is good to go.

The next school year starts August 3.

WEATHER

Mostly sunny and windy with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the mid-80s.

High fire danger today.

