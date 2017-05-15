TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Tacos and barbecue food are coming with a side order of relief this weekend. With University of Arizona graduation weekend coming to an end, the temporary Tucson population boom is
In just two days Tucson city voters will decide if they will approve raising taxes to resurface city streets and replace Tucson Police and Fire Department’s aging fleet.
The University of Arizona Women's Softball team earned a 2-seed in the 2017 NCAA Women's College World Series.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Boothe was best known for portraying villainous characters in "Deadwood," "Tombstone" and for his Emmy-winning role in the TV movie "The Guyana Tragedy" in which he played cult leader Jim Jones.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Here are five ways to make you a less-likely victim of cyberhacking and those who would try to hold your data for ransom.
The extortion scheme has created chaos in 150 countries and could wreak even greater havoc as more malicious variations appear.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
The Honest Company has issued a voluntary recall on certain baby wipes due to the possible presence of mold.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
