No injuries in hard landing that forces runway closure at Sierra Vista

Officials at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport were forced to close the main runway after a plane landed without extending its landing gear.

No injuries were reported in the Monday morning, May 15, incident, according to the public information officer for the city of Sierra Vista.

The runway had to be closed to allow equipment access to remove the plane.

No time was given for the runway to be reopened.

