Teens arrested in fatal shooting in Pinal County

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Pinal County, authorities said.

Navideh Forghani, spokesperson for the Pinal County Sheriff's Office, said the shooting appears to be drug related.

Forghani said Tyran Simmons, 20, died at the scene and the suspects, a 17-year-old male and 16-year-old female, have been arrested.

The 17-year-old is believed to be the shooter, Forghani said.

Names of the suspects has not been released due to their age, according to Forghani.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.