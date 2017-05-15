Members of Phoenix PD attend Oval Office declaration of Peace Officers Memorial Day

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Pinal County, authorities said.
The runway at Sierra Vista Municipal Airport had to be closed to allow equipment access to remove the plane.
Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Four men charged in connection with a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that killed a New York City college student are due in court to plead guilty.
