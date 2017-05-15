Grimaldi's Pizzeria: BBQ Chicken Pizza

Today on our "What's For Lunch" segment we have Grimaldi's Pizzeria May is National Barbeque Month!
Every Monday we're in the kitchen for our What's for Lunch segment. Today we have Philip Gwerder and Diane Valle from The Melting Pot with an idea on how you can surprise mom with this a recipe for Mother's Day.
This week's for "What's For Lunch" Segment we have On The Border.
With temperatures heating up outside, there's no better time to give your oven a rest.
This week's "What's For Lunch" Segment featured Pita Jungle's Shrimp Pita Tostada.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
