Shadows on the Border: Immigration impacts so many lives

It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
A high school in Tucson has made education history. Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.
A high school in Tucson has made education history. Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Immigration is one of the most controversial topics in the United States but many focus just on the border wall, violence and drugs. Another part of the story is the people forced live in the shadows.
Immigration is one of the most controversial topics in the United States but many focus just on the border wall, violence and drugs. Another part of the story is the people forced live in the shadows.
South Tucson officials are just days away from making some difficult decisions about its $624,000 debt, which is more than 15 percent of the town's entire budget but must be paid in order to have a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year.
South Tucson officials are just days away from making some difficult decisions about its $624,000 debt, which is more than 15 percent of the town's entire budget but must be paid in order to have a balanced budget for the coming fiscal year.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.
The Washington Post is reporting that President Donald Trump revealed “highly classified information” to the Russian ambassador during a meeting at the White House last week.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
The Teague Independent School District is investigating an alleged incident involving the principal's disciplinary actions with a group of fourth-grade boys that happened Friday at Teague Intermediate School.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.