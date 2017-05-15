Tucson man accused of threatening Rep. McSally

A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.

According to an interim complaint, Steve Martan made three threatening phone calls to McSally's office from May 2-10.

Martin was working as a campus monitor at Miles Exploratory Learning Center but the Tucson Unified School District said he is on leave.

Martan allegedly admitted he made the calls and said he was "venting frustrations with Congreswoman McSally's congressional votes in support of the President of the United States."

Portions of those messages, which contained explicit language, can be found below.

"If I could ring your (expletive) neck. You need to get back to where you came from and leave Arizona."

"Yeah Martha, our sights are set on you, right between your (expletive) eyes."

"Be careful when you come back to Tucson cause we hate you here, okay."

"Can't wait to (expletive) pull the trigger (expletive)."

"Your days are numbered."

