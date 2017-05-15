Tucson man accused of threatening Rep. McSally

On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.
Police said Zhair Zamora Sepulveda, 29, was still holding a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun when they arrived on the scene.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
A suspect in a domestic violence incident was arrested Sunday morning after an hours-long standoff on Tucson's east side.
Police in Tucson are investigating a shooting near East 22nd Street and South Craycroft Road. Two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to Sgt. Kim Bay with Tucson Police Department.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A family member says she believes her mom, five siblings and her mother's boyfriend were the victims in a fatal Monday morning fire in Akron.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Authorities in Shelby County have called a medical helicopter in to the scene of a school bus wreck that occurred in Shelbyville Monday afternoon.
