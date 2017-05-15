Tucson man convicted after assaulting a nursing mother

A Tucson man has been convicted of aggravated assault and other charges, after he punched a woman who had been sitting on a couch nursing her child.

On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, back in 2016, Koury went to his then girlfriend's manager's house, looking for information on his girlfriend.

He broke into the home and found the victim sitting on the couch nursing her infant. According to the Pima Co. Attorney's Office he punched the victim in the face, grabbed her arms and pulled her from the couch, after getting information, he took the victim's phone and left the home.

Koury is scheduled for sentencing on June 17 in the Pima County Superior Court.

