Woman, boyfriend charged in connection to child's death

A woman and her boyfriend are suspected of abusing the woman's baby, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Police say 10-month-old Jose Valenzuela died while being treated at the hospital.

Salma Rodriguez and Ivan Portillo Herrera were arrested on May 11 after a doctor discovered old and new injuries on Valenzuela, according to court records.

Rodriguez, 25, is charged with two counts of child abuse, according Sgt. Kim Bay, a spokeswoman with TPD. She said Herrera, 22, is charged with one count of child abuse.

Additional charges for Rodriguez and Herrera are pending, according to Bay.

Rodriguez and Herrera called 911 when the child wasn't responsive. Court records state they reported that the child rolled off the couch onto the carpet.

A doctor examined Valenzuela and found injuries that didn't match the reported fall. The doctor said they were consistent with abuse, according to court records.

Investigators learned Sunday, May 14, that the 10-month-old child died in the hospital.

