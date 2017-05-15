Woman, boyfriend charged in connection to child's death

Michael Kellywood was found guilty in March of molestation of a child, sexual abuse of a minor under 15, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15.
Tucson police say 10-month-old Jose Valenzuela died while being treated at the hospital.
Police said Zhair Zamora Sepulveda, 29, was still holding a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun when they arrived on the scene.
On May 10, a jury convicted Christopher Koury of the following charges: kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft, and burglary in the second degree for an incident that happened last year.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.
