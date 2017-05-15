Power back on for thousands on the east side

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that power is back on for the east side of Tucson.

Several areas from Broadway to Speedway were without power earlier Monday afternoon.

Traffic lights out at Broadway and Kolb @Tucson_Police avoid the intersection if you can. — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) May 15, 2017

No word yet on what caused the outage. Tucson Electric Power was investigating.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.