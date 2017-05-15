Power back on for thousands on the east side - Tucson News Now

breaking

Power back on for thousands on the east side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson Electric Power) (Source: Tucson Electric Power)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that power is back on for the east side of Tucson.  

Several areas from Broadway to Speedway were without power earlier Monday afternoon. 

No word yet on what caused the outage. Tucson Electric Power was investigating. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly