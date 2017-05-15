Tucson man sentenced to life for sexual abuse of minor

A Tucson man convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a minor was sentenced to life in prison on Monday, May 15.

Michael Kellywood was found guilty in March of molestation of a child, sexual abuse of a minor under 15, continuous sexual abuse of a child, and three counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15.

Monday a Pima County Superior Court judge sentenced Kellywood to 20 years each on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of 60 years. Kellywood was also sentenced to 17 years for one count of molestation of a child, to run concurrently with the other terms. Kellywood received a life sentence for one count of sexual conduct with a minor under 15, to run consecutive to the three 20-year terms.

Kellywood received one suspended sentence of probation for life, for one count of sexual abuse of a minor under 15, to be applied if he is ever released from prison.

