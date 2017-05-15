Ft. Lowell closed between Dodge and Alvernon due to serious injury crash

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed down Fort Lowell between Dodge and Alvernon, according to Sgt. Kim Bay spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department.

An adult male has serious injuries, according to Sgt. Bay.

Ft. Lowell shut down b/w Dodge & Alvernon due to motorcycle accident. A man has serious injuries. #tucson @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/QSW36Do9qG — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) May 15, 2017

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, as there is no time for when the area will reopen.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.