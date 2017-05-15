Ft. Lowell closed between Dodge and Alvernon due to serious inju - Tucson News Now

Ft. Lowell closed between Dodge and Alvernon due to serious injury crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Motorcycle crash on Ft. Lowell. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Motorcycle crash on Ft. Lowell. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash involving a motorcycle has closed down Fort Lowell between Dodge and Alvernon, according to Sgt. Kim Bay spokeswoman with the Tucson Police Department. 

An adult male has serious injuries, according to Sgt. Bay.  

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route, as there is no time for when the area will reopen. 

