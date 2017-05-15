Ft. Lowell closed between Dodge and Alvernon due to serious injury crash

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route. There is no time for when the area will reopen.
Crashes, close calls and speeding. Crossing guards may be the only thing between your child and a careless driver.
The sales tax is estimated to raise $250 million over five years. It would be split 60-40 between public safety, police and fire, and road maintenance and repair.
A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows six easy roadway improvements could be saving tens of thousands of lives across the country, including in Arizona.
A new TSA report obtained by KOLD News 13 is warning truck drivers, rental agencies and truck stops to be "vigilant" in light of 17 truck rammings world wide which have claimed 173 lives.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Police discovered a woman's body 10 miles away, and investigators say the scenes are linked.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Patrick Mahomes II was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Smith County on Friday.
Multiple students have been injured in a bus wreck in Shelby County Monday afternoon.
