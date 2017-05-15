Cierran la calle Fort Lowell por un accidente moto - Tucson News Now

Cierran la calle Fort Lowell por un accidente moto

Posted by Stephanie Soto, Equipo de Noticias KOLD 13
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (NOTICIAS KOLD 13) -

Cierran la calle Fort Lowell cerca de Dodge y Alvernon,  por un accidente de un motociclista, de acuerdo con la portavoz/Sargenta Kim Bay  del Departamento de Policía de Tucson.

Un hombre fue seriamente herido, de acuerdo con la Sargenta Bay.

Les están pidiendo a los conductores evitar el área y que tomen rutas alternativas.

La calle se mantendrá cerrada por un tiempo. 

Descarga hoy la KOLD Noticias 13 aplicación.

APPLE: http://tucsonne.ws/29QiTkE.

ANDROID: http://tucsonne.ws/29CzyVP.

Hace ‘like’ nuestras páginas en Facebook/Twitter/Instagram.

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasKOLD13/

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/noticiaskold13

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/noticiaskold13/

Copyright 2017 Noticias KOLD 13 via Tucson News Now. Todos los derechos reservados.

Powered by Frankly