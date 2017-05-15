Cierran la calle Fort Lowell por un accidente moto

Cierran la calle Fort Lowell cerca de Dodge y Alvernon, por un accidente de un motociclista, de acuerdo con la portavoz/Sargenta Kim Bay del Departamento de Policía de Tucson.
Un hombre fue seriamente herido, de acuerdo con la Sargenta Bay.
Les están pidiendo a los conductores evitar el área y que tomen rutas alternativas.
La calle se mantendrá cerrada por un tiempo.
