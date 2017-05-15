Load of bell peppers used to disguise millions in marijuana

Officers located more than 34 pounds of cocaine within the back seats of a smuggling vehicle. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers located more than 13,700 pounds of marijuana co-mingled with a shipment of bell peppers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Nogales seized more than $7.2 million in marijuana and cocaine on Saturday, May 13 according to a recent release.

A tractor trailer carrying a load of bell peppers was pulled for secondary inspection on Saturday, at the Mariposa Commercial Facility. CBP officers searched the semi, with the help of a drug sniffing canine, and discovered more than 13,700 pounds of marijuana that was hidden among the produce. According to the release the bundles were worth an estimated $6.85 million.

In a second separate incident on Saturday night, CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing pulled a Ford SUV for a closer inspection. According to the release, a drug sniffing dog assisted officers in locating more than 34 pounds of cocaine that had been hidden in the truck's back seats. The drugs were worth an estimated $386,000.

Both the drugs and vehicles were seized, while the two suspects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

