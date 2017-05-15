Flowing Wells High reaches record heights

A high school in Tucson has made education history.

Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.

To celebrate this achievement, Flowing Wells High was joined by much of the Flowing Wells School District for an assembly Monday, May 15.

Principal Jim Brunenkant says he has been asked what's in the school's "secret sauce."

It's a lot of things.

One of the performance groups Monday, "Ruckus," is made up of teachers, administrators and staff, and is one of the ingredients in that secret sauce.

Plus, the Flowing Wells District is known for parent and community involvement.

Teachers are doing even more.

Math teacher, Teri Laguna, said with state funding of schools what it is, she knew the only way she was going to get some of the latest technology for her students was to apply for a grant.

And Laguna got a surprise at the assembly. She was called up to accept nearly $5,000 from CenturyLink.

"They come to my classroom and they don't always even have a computer or calculator to use. I mean most of them now have phones that they can use for computers and it does a lot of the same stuff, but the better I can prepare them to be successful in their future," said Laguna. "We get more and more of our kids go to college than we ever would've hoped in the past and hopefully we're preparing them better for it because they're worth it."

More of that secret sauce:

"I actually went to school here, graduated from Flowing Wells. And a lot of us graduates come back because it's a great community. And the families in the Flowing Wells community really care for the school and the district. It's an awesome family," Laguna said.

The school has even more reason to celebrate.

Flowing Wells High principal, Jim Brunenkant, is the 2017 Arizona School Administrators High School Principal of the Year.

