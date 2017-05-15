Suspect, victim in May 8 shooting identified

Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Tucson Police Department said Nathan Mayo, 27, is wanted on aggravated assault charges but more charges are pending after the shooting victim died.

Carl Thompson was found shot in the parking lot of the Jack in the Box on Grant and Oracle on May 8, 2017.

The TPD said the 17-year-old Thompson died on Saturday, May 13.

"They were able to determine a female was dropped off at the restaurant by Mayo to meet with her boyfriend and his family," the TPD said in a news release. "While in the parking lot, an argument ensued between Mayo, the boyfriend and Thompson, the boyfriend’s juvenile brother. During the course of the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the boyfriend before shooting Mr. Thompson."

Anyone with information about Mayo is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. The TPD said resident should not approach Mayo as he is considered armed and dangerous.

