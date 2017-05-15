Pena Fire burning west of Nogales

A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
A brush fire broke out Sunday morning near the Buckeye canal in Goodyear.
A brush fire broke out Sunday morning near the Buckeye canal in Goodyear.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
The Mulberry Fire started just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson.
Fire crews and support teams continued to be relieved from the Mulberry Fire Monday, just 48 hours after the wildfire sparked southeast of Tucson.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
The front door used to serve as a welcoming entrance for Joe Barr and his family. Now that it's burned by the Mulberry Fire, it's a passageway to a property filled with melted memories. "It's material stuff," he said.
The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.
The public is advised to avoid the area if possible.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
A Tucson man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened Rep. Martha McSally.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities said the suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last week is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
It was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.
A high school in Tucson has made education history. Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.
A high school in Tucson has made education history. Flowing Wells High School is now the only Arizona school, kindergarten through 12th grade, to earn six A+ ratings.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
An 11 year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD bus crash Monday afternoon.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.
Josh Vallum was sentenced to 49 years in prison Monday for a federal hate crime in the killing of Mercedes Williamson.