Pena Fire burning west of Nogales

A new wildfire is burning south of Pena Blanca Lake on the Nogales Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Pena Fire was reported around 2:45 p.m. Monday, May 15 and has burned 150 acres of grass and brush.

Multiple engines, crews, and aircraft have been ordered to the fire, which has the potential to spread rapidly due to windy and dry conditions.

